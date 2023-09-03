Algerian security forces have opened fire on a group of jet skiers from Morocco after they refused to comply with orders to stop.

"During a security patrol inside our territorial waters, a coastguard unit intercepted, three jet skis that clandestinely entered our territorial waters," a defence ministry press release said on Sunday.

"After issuing an audible warning and ordering them to stop several times, the suspects refused to comply and fled, and shooting incident, in which two tourists were killed".

The defence ministry said that after several warning rounds, "shots were fired, forcing one of the jet skis to stop, and the other two fled".

The ministry said the shootings happened "because of increased activity by drugs-trafficking gangs and organised crime" in the border zone, and because of "the obstinacy of those on the jet skis".

