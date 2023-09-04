Niger's military-appointed prime minister has said he saw hopes of a deal "in the coming days" with the West African bloc ECOWAS, which has threatened to use force to restore civilian rule after a coup in July.

He also said on Monday that "contacts" were underway over a "very swift" pullout of French forces from Niger after ties with France spiralled downwards following the military takeover.

"We have not stopped contacts with ECOWAS, we are continuing contacts. We have good hopes of reaching an agreement in the coming days," Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine told a press conference in Niamey.

ECOWAS — the Economic Community of West African States — has slapped hefty sanctions against Niger after rebel soldiers on July 26 overthrew Mohamed Bazoum, the country's democratically-elected president.

It has also warned several times of intervening militarily to reinstate Bazoum should diplomatic attempts to resolve the crisis fail.

"We are bracing to be attacked at any time. Every preparation has been taken. It would be an unjust war. We are determined to defend ourselves if there is an attack," Zeine told reporters.

Related Nigeria President proposes nine-month transition for Niger junta

Timeline issue

A key question in the crisis is a timeline for returning to civilian rule.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu — who is also the current chairman of ECOWAS — last Thursday suggested a nine-month period such as his country underwent in the late 1990s.

"The president sees no reason why such cannot be replicated in Niger, if Niger's military authorities are sincere," the Nigerian presidency said in a statement.

Algeria, Niger's influential northern neighbour, has proposed a six-month transition. The military rulers have so far not responded to the suggestions, having previously spoken of a three-year handback period.

ECOWAS has taken a hard line with regard to Niger following a cascade of coups in its region since 2020.