A member of Panama’s national soccer team was hanging out with friends in front of the building where his mother lives when gunmen in a taxi opened fire, killing Gilberto Hernandez and wounding seven others in the country’s violent port city of Colon, police and witnesses have said.

Hernandez, a 26-year-old defender, was the second member of the national team killed in Colon in the past six years. Authorities on Monday announced the arrest of one suspect in the killing.

Colon sits 80 kilometres north of Panama City, where ships enter or exit the Caribbean Sea through the Panama Canal.

“He was with childhood friends and they planned to go to the beach in the afternoon when the shooting happened," said a worker at a nearby restaurant who gave only her first name as Rosa, fearing retaliation. ”We're sad, the street is mourning."

'Crime is at another level'

Panama's Colon province, with a population of about 300,000, recorded 102 homicides last year, nine fewer than the year before, according to government data. Authorities blame much of the violence on drug trafficking competition.

The province has historically suffered high unemployment and high levels of poverty. Residents say shootings like the one that killed Hernández have become routine.