WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly torrential rain hits Greece following summer wildfires
Storm Daniel hits western and central Greece since the start of this week, leading to hundreds of emergency calls for water removal, shortly after firefighters brought a two-week-long deadly wildfire in the north under control.
Deadly torrential rain hits Greece following summer wildfires
Cars in Volos, a port city on the Pagasetic Gulf, washed away by torrential rain onto muddy shores. / Photo: Reuters
September 5, 2023

Torrential rains have flooded homes and roads in Greece and a man died after a wall collapsed in the bad weather, the fire brigade said.

"The man died after a wall collapsed near Volos city, probably due to bad weather," a fire brigade official told Reuters on Tuesday, without providing more details.

According to the Athens News Agency, the wall collapsed when the man, a cattle breeder, was trying to reach his animals.

Storm Daniel has battered western and central Greece since Monday, prompting hundreds of calls to emergency services to pump out water just days after a deadly wildfire which has burned for more than two weeks was brought under control in the north of the country.

Footage from state broadcaster ERT showed cars in Volos, a port city on the Pagasetic Gulf, washed away by torrential rain onto muddy shores.

Recommended

A man has been missing in Volos after his car was swept away by the rainstorm, fire brigade spokesperson Ioannis Artopoios told Skai television.

"His son came out (of the car) but the father was carried away and there is a s earch operation under way right now," Artopoios said.

Authorities have restricted traffic in the wider area of Volos.

Flash floods in Greece in 2017 killed 25 people and left hundreds homeless.

RelatedGreece struggles to contain Europe's deadliest summer fire for 10th day
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington