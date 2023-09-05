The highest French court will deliver its verdict in the next 48 hours on an appeal against the government's abaya dress ban in schools.

Vincent Brengarth, the lawyer for the Muslim Rights Action [ADM], filed an appeal on Friday with the Council of State to seek the suspension of the ban on the abaya — a loose-fitting, full-length robe worn by some Muslim students at school — which he said violates "several fundamental freedoms."

A session was held at the court to evaluate the ADM's appeal, which took nearly two hours.

Following the session, Brengarth said the court would deliver the verdict in two days.

He noted the escalation concerning the debate about whether the abaya is a religious sign.

Barring students from entering schools because of the abaya is a violation of privacy and personal freedom, said Brengarth.

Noting that some students were not allowed in schools on Monday, he said it is not within the Department of Education's scope to determine whether something is religious.