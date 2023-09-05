WORLD
Top court to deliver verdict on abaya ban in French schools
Barring students from entering schools because of abaya is violation of privacy and personal freedom, says Vincent Brengarth, lawyer for Muslim Rights Action, adding verdict will come in two days.
President Emmanuel Macron has backed last week's decision to ban abaya in schools. / Photo: AFP
September 5, 2023

The highest French court will deliver its verdict in the next 48 hours on an appeal against the government's abaya dress ban in schools.

Vincent Brengarth, the lawyer for the Muslim Rights Action [ADM], filed an appeal on Friday with the Council of State to seek the suspension of the ban on the abaya — a loose-fitting, full-length robe worn by some Muslim students at school — which he said violates "several fundamental freedoms."

A session was held at the court to evaluate the ADM's appeal, which took nearly two hours.

Following the session, Brengarth said the court would deliver the verdict in two days.

He noted the escalation concerning the debate about whether the abaya is a religious sign.

Barring students from entering schools because of the abaya is a violation of privacy and personal freedom, said Brengarth.

Noting that some students were not allowed in schools on Monday, he said it is not within the Department of Education's scope to determine whether something is religious.

Recommended

Defiance

Education Minister Gabriel Attal said early on Tuesday that more than 60 Muslim female students refused to remove their abaya at schools.

The new school session began on Monday, and despite the new rule, 298 students came to schools in various regions of the country wearing an abaya, he said.

"Sixty-seven of them refused to give up on their abaya," Attal said in an interview with RMC radio.

"I do not want to be able to identify students' religion in schools by looking at their outfit."

President Emmanuel Macron, who backed last week's decision to ban abaya and qamis, a type of ankle-length shirt for men, also said in an interview on Monday that a unique attire could be adopted in schools, such as a pair of jeans, a tee shirt and a jacket.

The controversial move sparked a backlash against the French government, which has been criticised in recent years for targeting Muslims and promoting Islamophobia with statements and policies, including raids on mosques and charitable foundations, and an "anti-separatism" law that imposes broad restrictions on the community.

