Wednesday, September 6, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced new aid for Ukraine totalling more than $1 billion in a visit to Kiev, including over $665 million in new military and civilian security assistance and millions of dollars in support for Ukraine's air defences and other areas.

"We will continue to stand by Ukraine's side," Blinken told reporters at a press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told top US diplomat Antony Blinken that Washington's support was "not charity" as Ukraine presses ahead with its counteroffensive against Russia.

"US assistance is not charity. Today, thanks to our partners, Ukraine is restraining Russia's aggression," Kuleba said, adding Kiev would "never call for the deployment of American troops in Ukraine."

More updates 👇

1854 GMT — US to give Ukraine depleted uranium rounds: Pentagon

The Pentagon announced a new security assistance package worth up to $175 million for Ukraine, including depleted uranium ammunition for US Abrams tanks.

The 120mm rounds are for the US M1 Abrams, the Pentagon said in a statement, referring to tanks that Washington has promised to Kiev.

The density of uranium - about 1.7 times that of lead - helps such ammunition punch through heavy armour.

However, depleted uranium is controversial due to its association with health problems such as cancer and birth defects in past conflicts, though the munitions have not been definitively proven to be the cause of these issues.

The United States will also provide Ukraine with additional assistance, including munitions and air defence systems, the White House said.

The new military assistance package for Ukraine includes HIMARS missile launch systems, Javelin antitank weapons, Abrams tanks and other weapons systems, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Washington has promised Kiev more than $43 billion in military assistance since Moscow launched its "special military operation" against Ukraine in February 2022.

1836 GMT — UN representative condemns 'despicable' attack on Ukraine market

The UN's humanitarian envoy for Ukraine denounced a Russian attack that killed 17 people in the eastern town of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region.

"The despicable attack that a few hours ago hit a populated market in Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk Region, brutalized civilians in this war-torn community, killing and injuring dozens of adults and children," humanitarian coordinator Denise Brown said in a statement.

1800 GMT — EU condemns 'heinous' Russian strike on Ukraine market

The European Union condemned the "heinous and barbaric" deadly attack by Russia on a market in east Ukraine.

"Russia continues terrorising Ukraine's civilian population. Today’s heinous and barbaric missile attack on a market area in Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region killed at least 16 people, including a child and injured dozens others," a spokesperson for the bloc said in a statement.

"This attack follows an escalation over the past months of missile and drone attacks all over Ukraine, especially on civilian objects, killing and wounding more than 410 civilians over the past two weeks alone."

1759 GMT — Russia: Türkiye agrees in principle to handle 1M tonnes of grain for Africa

Russia said that Türkiye had agreed in principle to handle 1 million metric tonnes of grain that Russia plans to send to Africa at a discounted price with financial support from Qatar.

Moscow proposed the arrangement after quitting a year-old deal in July that had permitted Ukraine to ship grain safely from its Black Sea ports in the hope of stemming a surge in global food prices exacerbated by Russia's attack.

Russia has sought to court African countries, some of which have been suffering food shortages, by offering them free or discounted grain - albeit far less than Ukraine had been exporting.

"All agreements in principle have been reached. We expect that in the near future we will enter into working contacts with all parties to work out all the technical aspects of the scheme for such deliveries," Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

1710 GMT — NATO allies stand in solidarity with Romania after incident

NATO allies expressed "strong solidarity" with Romania after the country briefed them about an incident in which parts of what could be a Russian drone fell on Romanian territory, the alliance said.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely, and we remain in close contact with our Ally Romania," NATO said in a statement.

1645 GMT — Russia to retrain Ukraine veterans as teachers of new defence course in schools

Russia has set up a centre to prepare veterans of the war in Ukraine to teach schoolchildren a new security and defence course, the education minister said, the latest sign of rising military influence in Russian society.

New textbooks provide a revised interpretation of the fall of the Soviet Union, the Putin era and the causes of the Ukraine war.

It is also updating an existing course to include basic military training for children aged 16 and over and a module on Russia's armed forces and how to serve in them.

The new course, which according to the education ministry includes studying how to handle a Kalashnikov assault rifle and various hand grenades as well as self-defence, is called "Fundamentals of Security and Defence of the Motherland".

Education minister Sergei Kravtsov was quoted by the state news agency TASS as saying:

"... A centre has been created this year ... to retrain teacher-veterans of the special military operation, and those who have taken part in combat, to implement the rollout of a new course that prioritises practical training."

1615 GMT — Blinken says US to 'maximise' support to Ukraine

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken said on an unexpected visit to Kiev that Washington would "maximise" efforts to support Ukraine as it pressed ahead with its counteroffensive against Russia.

His comments came hours after officials said a Russian artillery strike on a market in eastern Ukraine killed over a dozen people, in one of the deadliest strikes in weeks.

"President Biden asked me to come to reaffirm strongly our support, to ensure that we are maximising the efforts that we're making," Blinken told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We see the important progress that's being made now in the counteroffensive and that's very, very encouraging," he said.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a trying winter ahead during a meeting in Kiev with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"A difficult winter is ahead. But we're happy that we're not alone through this winter. We will do it together with our partners," Zelensky told Blinken, thanking the United States for its help with Ukraine's energy sector, which was battered by systematic Russian strikes last year.

1536 GMT — US lawmakers visiting The Hague say Russian President Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine

Members of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine. Their comments came a day before they were scheduled to meet with the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

The committee's chairman, Rep. Michael McCaul, a Texa s Republican, told reporters during a visit to The Hague that Putin "tried to erase a culture, a people and a religion, and that is the definition of genocide.”

Another member of the committee, Ann Wagner, a Missouri Republican, agreed, speaking of the "crimes against humanity, the downright genocide that this man has perpetrated.”

1351 GMT — Ukraine strongly against any further restrictions on export of grain -Zelenskyy

Ukraine remains strongly against any further restrictions on the export of its grain implemented by neighbouring countries, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said via video at a summit of Three Seas Initiative countries' presidents in the Romanian capital.

Five countries - Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia - have sought an extension of a European Union ban when it ends on Sept 15 and some have threatened to introduce their own restrictions.

1322 GMT — Ukrainian Catholic bishops rebuke pope over his Russia comments

Ukraine's Eastern Rite Catholic bishops bluntly told Pope Francis at a meeting that some of his comments about Russia had caused great pain and were being used by Moscow to justify a "a murderous ideology".

In a statement that was remarkable for its candour, they said their two-hour session with the pope at the Vatican was a "frank conversation".

At the heart of the dispute are unscripted remarks the pope made to young Russian Catholics in a video conference on Aug 25. He spoke of past tsars Peter I and Catherine II - both of whom expanded Russian territory - and told his listeners they were the heirs of the "great Russian empire".

The comments caused an uproar in Ukraine because Russian President Vladimir Putin has invoked the legacies of the two Russian monarchs in justifying his attack against Ukraine and the illegal annexation of some of its territory.

1301 GMT — Germany to triple ammunition purchases in 2024: defence minister

Germany plans to significantly boost purchases of ammunition in 2024, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said, as Western countries are scrambling to replenish stocks depleted by donations to Ukraine.

"We aim to more than triple our spending on ammunition purchases in 2024," he told lawmakers in a speech to parliament, without going into detail.