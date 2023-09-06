WORLD
4 MIN READ
Afghanistan gets $20M as UN releases $125M for global humanitarian crises
The global body has appealed for more than $55 billion to help 250 million people affected by conflict, climate, natural disasters, displacement and other crises.
Afghanistan gets $20M as UN releases $125M for global humanitarian crises
Afghanistan and Yemen receive $20 million each, followed by Burkina Faso, Myanmar, Mali, Haiti, and Venezuela at $9—$8 million apiece / Photo: AP Archive.
September 6, 2023

The United Nations released $125 million from its emergency relief fund to boost underfunded humanitarian operations in 14 countries around the world, saying needs are skyrocketing.

Afghanistan and Yemen top the list of recipients, with each getting $20 million, followed by Burkina Faso and Myanmar at $9 million each and Mali, Haiti and Venezuela at $8 million each.

The UN Central Emergency Relief Fund will also provide $6.5 million to both the Central African Republic and Mozambique, $6 million to both Cameroon and the Palestinian territories and $4 million to Malawi.

The fund will also provide $8 million to support refugee operations in Bangladesh and $6 million for refugees in Uganda.

“It is a cruel reality that in many humanitarian operations, aid agencies are scraping along with very little funding right at a time when people’s needs compel them to scale up,” U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in announcing the new allocations.

He said the Central Emergency Relief Fund can fill some gaps and save lives thanks to the generosity of a wide range of donors, “but we need individual donors to step up as well — this is a fund by all and for all.”

RelatedFunding shortage cuts aid to four million in Yemen – UN
Recommended

This year, the UN has appealed for more than $55 billion — a record — to help 250 million people affected by conflict, climate, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, displacement and other crises. But so far, its appeal has received about $16 billion, under 30 percent of the funds needed.

The $125 million from the Central Emergency Relief Fund brings the total amount allocated to underfunded emergencies this year to more than $270 million, the largest amount since the fund was established in 2005.

The U.N. humanitarian office said this reflects “skyrocketing humanitarian needs and the fact that regular donor funding is not keeping pace.”

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said millions of people will go hungry this year unless donors provide the nearly $39 billion still needed to meet the U.N.'s appeal.

He pointed to Tuesday’s announcement from the U.N. World Food Program that it is being forcedto cut an additional 2 million hungry people in Afghanistan from food assistance this monthbecause of a lack of funding. That brings the total number of Afghans who have lost aid this year to 10 million.

In the coming months, the World Food Program said, it can provide food to only 3 million people. The Rome-based agency said $1 billion would be required for it to reach the 21 million people in need for the next six months.

RelatedUN food programme warns of 'catastrophic' winter for Afghans as funds dry up
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington