Malaysia has lifted a ban on live cattle and buffalo imports from Australia, which had been imposed after Indonesia said it had detected lumpy skin disease (LSD) in livestock from the country, authorities said.

LSD is an infectious viral disease that causes a reduction in milk production, temporary or permanent sterility, and sometimes death of cattle but poses no risk to humans.

Malaysia imposed the temporary suspension early last month as a precaution.

"The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has withdrawn its order to suspend the import of live cattle and buffalo from Australia with immediate effect," the Malaysian department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The decision to lift this import ban is the result of sharing the full investigation report by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF), Australia after two technical discussion sessions with DVS."