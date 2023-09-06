More than 5 million people have now been displaced by the months-long fighting in Sudan, the United Nations’ migration agency said as clashes between the country’s military and a rival paramilitary force showing no sign of easing.

According to the International Organization for Migration, over 4 million people have been internally displaced since the conflict erupted in mid-April while another 1.1 million have fled to neighbouring countries. More than 750,000 have travelled to either Egypt or Chad, the agency said.

International efforts to mediate the conflict have so far failed. There have been at least nine cease-fire agreements since the outbreak and all have broken down.

Sudan was plunged into chaos almost five months ago when long-simmering tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, escalated into open warfare.

Related UN calls for $1B to meet humanitarian needs of Sudanese refugees

Ethnic violence