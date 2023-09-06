WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly rainstorm pounds Greece for second day
Storm Daniel triggers landslides, destroys a bridge, causes the collapse of power poles and carries away dozens of cars in muddy waters, just days after a deadly wildfire in the north of the country.
Deadly rainstorm pounds Greece for second day
Greece says the weather is the most extreme in terms of the amount of rainfall since records have been kept in the country. / Photo: AFP
September 6, 2023

At least two people have died and three were missing after torrential rain flooded homes and businesses and destroyed infrastructure in central Greece.

The body of an elderly woman was recovered close to a community in the southern Pelion area in central Greece on Wednesday, the fire brigade said, raising the death toll from severe weather in Greece to two.

"The body was found under a pile of woods," a fire brigade official said, adding that a rescue operation was continuing for three missing people.

Police issued traffic warnings for the cities of Trikala and Karditsa as the rainstorm was expected to intensify again later on Wednesday.

Storm Daniel, which has battered Greece since Monday, triggered landslides, destroyed a bridge, caused the collapse of power poles and carried away dozens of cars in muddy waters, just days after a deadly wildfire in the north of the country.

A man died on Tuesday after a wall collapsed in bad weather in the port city of Volos on the Pagasetic Gulf and about 94 inmates were moved to safety late on Tuesday after torrential rain damaged part of their nursing home.

A witness said that the river near the nursing home had swallowed the road and flooded a train station in Volos, disrupting train traffic.

Recommended
RelatedDeadly torrential rain hits Greece following summer wildfires

Extreme rainfall

Greece has said the weather was the most extreme in terms of the amount of rainfall since records have been kept in the country.

Flash floods in Greece in 2017 killed 25 people and left hundreds homeless.

Meanwhile, in northwestern Türkiye, at least five people were killed after heavy rains triggered flash floods, TRT Haber reported.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington