At least two people have died and three were missing after torrential rain flooded homes and businesses and destroyed infrastructure in central Greece.

The body of an elderly woman was recovered close to a community in the southern Pelion area in central Greece on Wednesday, the fire brigade said, raising the death toll from severe weather in Greece to two.

"The body was found under a pile of woods," a fire brigade official said, adding that a rescue operation was continuing for three missing people.

Police issued traffic warnings for the cities of Trikala and Karditsa as the rainstorm was expected to intensify again later on Wednesday.

Storm Daniel, which has battered Greece since Monday, triggered landslides, destroyed a bridge, caused the collapse of power poles and carried away dozens of cars in muddy waters, just days after a deadly wildfire in the north of the country.

A man died on Tuesday after a wall collapsed in bad weather in the port city of Volos on the Pagasetic Gulf and about 94 inmates were moved to safety late on Tuesday after torrential rain damaged part of their nursing home.

A witness said that the river near the nursing home had swallowed the road and flooded a train station in Volos, disrupting train traffic.