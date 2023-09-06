WORLD
Slovakia deploys soldiers at Hungary border to curb irregular migration
The government also proposed ending the practice of issuing registration forms to asylum seekers. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 6, 2023

Slovakia will assign up to 500 soldiers to help police control an increasing flow of asylum seekers coming across the border from Hungary, Prime Minister Ludovit Odor has said.

Odor said on Wednesday it was impossible to seal the border with Hungary but the troops would help police register the refugees and also patrol towns in the border area.

"I would like to assure citizens that we are still talking about transit migration," Odor said after a government meeting.

Slovakia has seen a surge in the number of irregular migrants, mostly from Syria, who have crossed into the European Union on the Hungarian-Serbian border and are headed to richer countries, mainly Germany.

The rise in refugees before colder autumn and winter months coincides with a planned Sept 30 election in Slovakia and is grabbing politicians' attention, while small towns on the southern border are seeing more and more refugees rest or sleep over in their parks and sports grounds.

Ninefold illegal migrants

The Interior Ministry said on Tuesday the number of detained irregular migrants has soared by nine fold, to more than 27,000 so far this year.

The government also proposed ending the practice of issuing registration forms to asylum seekers, which other countries on the Balkan route do not do and which the government said is a pull factor for migrants, though nearly all continue their journey to Western Europe.

The government will also improve food supplies and hygiene at venues where refugees wait for registration, officials said on Wednesday, after complaints at places such as a former sawmill in the southern town of Velky Krtis where around 750 refugees were staying on Wednesday morning.

The government said it has started to take people by buses to other places to spread the burden on police departments and speed up the registration process.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
