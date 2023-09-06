Mexico's Supreme Court has decriminalised abortion nationwide, two years after ruling that abortion was not a crime in one northern state.

That earlier ruling had set off a grinding process of decriminalising abortion state by state.

Last week, the central state of Aguascalientes became the 12th state to decriminalise the procedure. Judges in states that still criminalise abortion will have to take account of the top court's ruling.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that it had decided that "the legal system that criminalised abortion in the Federal Penal Code is unconstitutional, [because] it violates the human rights of women and people with the ability to gestate."

The court's sweeping decision comes amid a trend in Latin America of loosening restrictions on abortion, even as access has been limited in parts of the United States.

Some American women were already seeking the help of Mexican abortion activists to obtain the pills used to end their pregnancies.

Mexico City was the first Mexican jurisdiction to decriminalise abortion 15 years ago.