Over large fries and a cherry pie, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has credited his American counterpart Antony Blinken with helping get the US fast-food restaurant McDonald's [MCD.N] to reopen in Ukraine after Russia's military offensive.

The two top diplomats grabbed a quick bite at a McDonald's in Kiev on Wednesday before a joint news conference and after Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Blinken is on a two-day trip to Ukraine, the first by a top US official since Kiev's counteroffensive began in early June.

Speaking to reporters while they ate, Kuleba recalled how he told Blinken by phone after Russia's offensive how important it would be for the fast-food chain to return to Ukraine.

"The secretary said he heard me, and he will look hard at what can be done," Kuleba said.

A few days later, his team received a phone call from the US embassy about the request, he said.

"I think having McDonald's in the country is a message: a message of confidence ... This is how the comeback of McDonald's started — in the phone conversation. And this is why we're here tonight."

