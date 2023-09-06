The US is sending depleted uranium anti-tank rounds to Ukraine, following Britain's lead in sending the controversial munitions to help Kiev push through Russian lines in its gruelling counteroffensive.

The 120 mm rounds will be used to arm the 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks the US plans to deliver to Ukraine in the fall.

Such armour-piercing rounds were developed by the US during the Cold War to destroy Soviet tanks, including the same T-72 tanks that Ukraine now faces in its counteroffensive.

Depleted uranium is a byproduct of the uranium enrichment process needed to create nuclear weapons.

The rounds retain some radioactive properties, but they can't generate a nuclear reaction like a nuclear weapon would, RAND nuclear expert and policy researcher Edward Geist said.

Here is look at depleted uranium ammunition:

What is depleted uranium?

Although far less powerful than enriched uranium and incapable of generating a nuclear reaction, depleted uranium is extremely dense — more dense than lead — a quality that makes it highly attractive as a projectile.

"It's so dense, and it's got so much momentum that it just keeps going through the armour — and it heats it up so much that it catches on fire," Geist said.

When fired, a depleted uranium munition becomes "essentially an exotic metal dart fired at an extraordinarily high speed," RAND senior defence analyst Scott Boston said.

In the 1970s, the US Army began making armour-piercing rounds with depleted uranium and has since added it to composite tank armour to strengthen it.

What has Russia said?

In March, Putin warned that Moscow would "respond accordingly, given that the collective West is starting to use weapons with a 'nuclear component.'"

Putin followed up several days later by saying Russia would respond to Britain's move by stationing tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus.