Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that he will visit China later this year as Canberra seeks to stabilise its relationship with Beijing.

Thursday's announcement on the sidelines of a Southeast Asia summit in Indonesia came after years of friction over political and economic issues including Chinese sanctions on Australian imports.

"I... confirmed the invitation from President Xi (Jinping). That I would accept an invitation and will visit China later this year at a mutually agreeable time," Albanese told reporters after meeting Chinese Premier Li Qiang for talks.

The trip would be the first visit to China by an Australian prime minister since 2016. Albanese thanked Xi for the invitation and said his talks with Li were "constructive" and "positive", adding the two countries needed more dialogue to improve relations.

"This was an important meeting. I told Premier Li that we would continue to cooperate where we can; disagree where we must and engage in our national interest," he said.

Last November, Albanese met with Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

Australian delegation in China