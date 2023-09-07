WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australian PM to visit China after years of pause over trade friction
The High-Level Dialogue between Australia and China was halted in 2020 after Beijing imposed restrictions on Australian goods in response to Canberra's questioning of the origins of Covid-19.
Australian PM to visit China after years of pause over trade friction
Flags of Australia and China are displayed in this illustration picture taken on May 11, 2023.  Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 7, 2023

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that he will visit China later this year as Canberra seeks to stabilise its relationship with Beijing.

Thursday's announcement on the sidelines of a Southeast Asia summit in Indonesia came after years of friction over political and economic issues including Chinese sanctions on Australian imports.

"I... confirmed the invitation from President Xi (Jinping). That I would accept an invitation and will visit China later this year at a mutually agreeable time," Albanese told reporters after meeting Chinese Premier Li Qiang for talks.

The trip would be the first visit to China by an Australian prime minister since 2016. Albanese thanked Xi for the invitation and said his talks with Li were "constructive" and "positive", adding the two countries needed more dialogue to improve relations.

"This was an important meeting. I told Premier Li that we would continue to cooperate where we can; disagree where we must and engage in our national interest," he said.

Last November, Albanese met with Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

RelatedAustralia deploys largest warship in military drills with US, Phillipines

Australian delegation in China

Recommended

On Thursday, Australia sent a delegation of industry, government, academic, media and arts representatives to Beijing for a dialogue with their Chinese counterparts.

The dialogue was stopped in 2020, and its resumption is the latest sign of a thaw. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said last week the discussions illustrated "another step towards increasing bilateral engagement and stabilising our relationship with China".

China was angered by Australia's legislation against overseas influence operations, its ban on Huawei from 5G contracts, and its call for an independent investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But relations appear to have warmed since the centre-left government in Canberra adopted a less confrontational approach to China following Albanese's election win last year.

But issues remain in the relationship.

Australia expressed "deep concerns" last month about the "ongoing delays" in the case of an Australian academic jailed in China on espionage charges.

Chinese-born Australian Yang Jun has been jailed since 2019 and said last month in a note shared with friends and family that he feared dying in prison if he did not receive medical attention.

Beijing said it was handling his case properly, and that it was "a country ruled by law".

RelatedWhy allies are unlikely to back US strategy to contain China
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'