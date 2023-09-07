WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudan army chief heads to Qatar on third trip abroad since war began
Sudan's ruling sovereign council says Burhan and Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will "discuss bilateral relations, issues of common interest, and the situation in Sudan."
Sudan army chief heads to Qatar on third trip abroad since war began
Late last month, he took his first trip abroad to Egypt, historically his closest ally, followed by a visit to South Sudan this week. / Photo: AFP
September 7, 2023

Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan has travelled to Doha for talks with Qatar's emir, Sudan's ruling sovereign council said, his third trip abroad during his nearly five-month war with paramilitaries.

Burhan and Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will "discuss bilateral relations, issues of common interest, and the situation in Sudan," a council statement said.

Since April 15, Sudan's regular army has been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Burhan's former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

After spending months under siege inside the military headquarters in Khartoum, Burhan made his first foray outside last month and has visited regional allies in recent weeks.

He has since been based in Port Sudan in the country's east, which has been spared the fighting and to which government officials and the United Nations have relocated.

It also hosts Sudan's only functioning airport.

RelatedEgypt announces direct flight to Port Sudan as Burhan concludes Cairo tour
Recommended

Mediation attempts

Late last month, he took his first trip abroad to Egypt, historically his closest ally, followed by a visit to South Sudan this week.

Both Cairo and Juba have sought to mobilise efforts to end the fighting, after attempts to mediate in the early months of the war repeatedly floundered.

Multiple truces brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia were systematically violated, before the two mediators adjourned talks in June.

So far, the war has killed at least 5,000 people, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

It has also forced 4.8 million people out of their homes -- one million of whom have crossed borders -- according to the UN, which expects those numbers to rise further.

RelatedSudan’s top general Burhan accuses paramilitary force of war crimes
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'