WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gabon junta names Bongo critic as interim prime minister
Ndong Sima, a 68-year-old economist, served as prime minister under ousted president Bongo from 2012 to 2014 before becoming a critic and eventually challenging him in elections in 2016 and 2023.
Gabon junta names Bongo critic as interim prime minister
Post-coup developments in Gabon are being anxiously followed in central Africa and beyond. / Photo: AFP Archive
September 7, 2023

Gabon's military rulers have appointed Raymond Ndong Sima, a prominent opponent to ousted president Ali Bongo Ondimba, as interim prime minister following the country's coup on August 30.

His appointment was made on Thursday in a decree by the new leader, General Brice Oligui Nguema, who was sworn in as interim president on Monday after the coup.

In his inauguration speech, Oligui vowed to hold "free, transparent and credible elections" to restore civilian rule, although he did not give a timeframe.

He also said he would shortly announce an inclusive transitional government drawing on figures from across the political spectrum.

Ndong Sima, a 68-year-old economist, served as prime minister under Bongo from 2012 to 2014 before becoming a critic and eventually challenging him in elections in 2016 and 2023.

RelatedOusted president Bongo 'free to go abroad' — Gabon junta

Post-coup developments

Recommended

Bongo, 64, took office in 2009 on the death of his father Omar, who ruled the central African state with an iron fist for more than 40 years.

He was re-elected by a wafer-thin margin in 2016, according to bitterly disputed official results, but two years later suffered a stroke that weakened his grip on power.

On August 30, soldiers led by Oligui, head of the Republic Guard, detained Bongo, his wife and son shortly after election overseers declared him victor in a presidential ballot four days earlier.

Post-coup developments in Gabon are being anxiously followed in central Africa and beyond.

The oil-rich state joins Mali, Guinea, Sudan, Burkina Faso and Niger among African countries that have undergone coups in the last three years.

RelatedUN offers to support Gabon for return to civilian rule
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington