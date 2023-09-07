WORLD
2 MIN READ
Twin attacks in Mali leave civilians, soldiers dead
Militants carry out double attack in northeastern region, leaving at least 49 civilians and 15 soldiers dead, says interim government.
Twin attacks in Mali leave civilians, soldiers dead
Mali has been struggling with insecurity since 2012, when a revolt led by ethnic Tuaregs erupted in the troubled north. / Photo: TRT World
September 7, 2023

At least 49 civilians and 15 soldiers were killed when militants attacked a military camp and a vessel in northeastern Mali, the interim government has said in a statement read on national television.

Many more were wounded, it added in the statement on Thursday, noting that the death toll was provisional.

Suspected insurgents attacked a boat carrying civilians across the flooded plains that separate the towns of Gao and Mopti during the rainy season.

The vessel was travelling from Gao when it was hit.

Assailants also attacked a military base in the Bourem Circle, an administrative subdivision of the Gao region in Mali's northeast.

Around 50 assailants were killed in response, and three days of national mourning was declared, the interim government said.

RelatedUN undertakes 6-month withdrawal of nearly 13,000 peacekeepers from Mali
Recommended

Fragile region

The impoverished country has been struggling with insecurity since 2012, when a revolt led by ethnic Tuaregs erupted in the troubled north.

Militants have gained ground, spreading across the Sahel and to coastal West African nations, despite costly international efforts to support local troops.

Thousands have been killed and over six million displaced across the Sahel region south of the Sahara.

Frustrations about growing insecurity spurred two military takeovers in Mali and two in Burkina Faso since 2020 — four of eight coups to hit West and Central Africa over the past three years.

RelatedUN experts warn of increasing risk against civilians in Mali
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington