Former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi, one of the most influential — and at 83 years old, longest-serving — Democrats, has said she will seek another term as a representative for California in Congress.

Pelosi in a post on X on Friday said that the United States needs "to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL".

"That is why I am running for reelection -- and respectfully ask for your vote," she continued on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Her announcement that she wants another four-year term is likely to deepen debate in the United States over the ageing of its political class.

President Joe Biden, also a Democrat, is 80, while his Republican rival, former president Donald Trump, is 77. Their respective ages — and how it may affect their abilities to lead the country — are a central issue in the looming 2024 fight for the White House.

Significant influence