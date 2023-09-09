WORLD
3 MIN READ
US: Attacks on holy books ‘abhorrent’
State Department spokesperson highlights need for efforts to create more ‘inclusive’ environment for minority groups.
US: Attacks on holy books ‘abhorrent’
The Quran / Photo: AA
September 9, 2023

The US State Department has described the act of desecrating religious texts as “abhorrent” when asked about the desecration of the Quran outside the Turkish House, or Turkevi, in New York.

“We are not tracking the details on this specific incident and cannot comment on the particulars,” a State Department spokesperson said in response to Anadolu Agency’s questions over email.

“While we find the act of desecrating any religious texts to be abhorrent, the United States supports freedom of expression as an essential element of any democracy and as enshrined in the First Amendment to the US Constitution,” the spokesperson said.

“The United States also strongly condemns acts of hate and continues to underscore the harms they can cause to individuals.”

RelatedMan desecrates Quran outside Turkish House in New York

Calling out anti-Muslim hatred

Noting the State Department’s previous statements expressing “deep concern” over acts of desecration to the holy Quran, the spokesperson said: “We repeat those sentiments.”

Recommended

“We have expressed our deep concern with acts of desecration to the Holy Quran, and we repeat those sentiments. We categorically call out anti-Muslim hatred wherever it occurs,” the statement added.

In the statement, concerns previously expressed by the US regarding attacks on the Quran were reiterated, with reference to President Joe Biden's words in May.

“Confront(ing) … Islamophobia is a priority for my administration … Standing up against anti-Muslim hate is essential to who we are as a country founded on freedom and justice for all,” Biden had said.

Also, the statement highlighted the need for efforts to create a more "inclusive" environment for religious minority groups and called for "peaceful and open dialogue" regarding attacks on the Quran.

A person who had come to the front of the Turkish Consulate General in New York had kicked and thrown the Quran onto the ground.

The Turkish House security personnel intervened and removed this individual from the premises.

RelatedIslamic Kufic calligraphy: How a form of writing became art
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington