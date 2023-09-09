WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish rescuers ready to assist quake-hit Morocco
265-strong team ready to move in case Morocco appeals for assistance, say Turkish authorities.
Turkish rescuers ready to assist quake-hit Morocco
At least 1,037 people were killed and 1,204 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco. / Photo: AA
September 9, 2023

Turkish institutions and organisations have prepared a relief and rescue team comprising 265 individuals to be dispatched to Morocco to help earthquake victims.

According to a statement by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) on Saturday, a team of 265 individuals from AFAD, the Red Crescent, the National Medical Rescue affiliated with the Ministry of Health, and non-governmental organisations, is ready to move to the region in case Morocco appeals for assistance.

The AFAD said it is awaiting a call from the Moroccan authorities to deliver 1,000 tents to the region.

“We wish safety for the Moroccan people who were affected by the earthquake, and we are closely following developments," the AFAD said.

Recommended

At least 1,037 people were killed and 1,204 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday.

Fatalities from the magnitude 7.0 quake occurred in various regions, including Al Haouz and Marrakesh provinces, as well as the cities of Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua, and Taroudant, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement.

RelatedMorocco earthquake kills more than a thousand as rescue efforts intensify
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington