WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian teenager in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces fired tear gas and rubber-coated metal bullets as clashes broke out at the entrance of a camp in Hebron.
Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian teenager in occupied West Bank
Israeli soldiers / Photo: AA
September 9, 2023

A Palestinian boy succumbed to the wounds he sustained during clashes with the Israeli army in the southern occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

The 16-year-old Palestinian was shot in the back at the entrance to the Al Arroub refugee camp on Saturday, north of Hebron city.

Local sources told Anadolu news agency that clashes broke out at the entrance of the camp and the Israeli army fired tear gas canisters as well as live and rubber-coated metal bullets.

The injured boy was taken to Al Yamamah Hospital in Bethlehem where doctors pronounced him dead.

Recommended

Clashes usually break out between Palestinians and the Israeli soldiers stationed at the entrance to the Arroub camp, north of Hebron.

RelatedIsraeli forces kill three Palestinians in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington