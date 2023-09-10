WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australia's Albanese aims for EU free trade deal in 2023 amid stalled talks
The European Union and Australia initiated trade deal negotiations in 2018; however, disparities persist, especially concerning the extent to which the EU will liberalise its markets for certain Australian agricultural goods.
Australia's Albanese aims for EU free trade deal in 2023 amid stalled talks
"I would like to see the Australia EU Free Trade Agreement settled as soon as possible," Albanese said, according to an official press conference transcript. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 10, 2023

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that prospects of inking a free trade agreement with the European Union were better this year than in 2024 after talks stalled in July.

Speaking in New Delhi, India late on Saturday on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit, Albanese said he had raised the issue with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the event and planned to raise it with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I would like to see the Australia EU Free Trade Agreement settled as soon as possible," Albanese said, according to an official press conference transcript.

Discussions between Australia and the 450-million-person bloc hit a roadblock mid-year, partly over greater market access for Australian farm products like beef.

"It's quite clear with the timetables that are there, that the prospects of that being done are much greater this year than next year, because it does run into elections."

The EU and Australia opened talks on a trade deal in 2018 but differences remain particularly over the degree to which the EU will open its markets to some Australian farm products.

Recommended

Australia wants more access to EU markets for its beef, lamb, dairy products and wines, much of which are subject to tariffs and quotas.

For the EU, a trade deal could help in its search for critical raw materials for its green and digital transition and reduce its reliance on China.

Last month, Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell told Reuters news agency that a deal would simplify European investment in Australia's growing critical minerals sector.

RelatedMalaysia lifts temporary import ban on live cattle from Australia
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington