Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Davis Cup after US Open semi-final loss
After a loss to third seed Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning champion at the New York event, has reconsidered his contribution to the Spanish squad at the international men's team event.
"I was really looking forward to playing for Spain at the Davis Cup in Valencia, but I have to listen to my body after a very long tour," Alcaraz said. / Photo: Reuters
September 10, 2023

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out from this month's Davis Cup to recover following his US Open semi-final loss, the world number one said.

Alcaraz, the defending champion at New York, exited this year's final major after suffering a defeat to third seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Friday.

Alcaraz, 20, will be replaced by Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Spain squad.

"I was really looking forward to playing for Spain at the Davis Cup in Valencia, but I have to listen to my body after a very long tour," Alcaraz said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I need to stop and rest, physically and mentally. The schedule is very demanding; there is still a long season ahead, and now it's time to recharge my batteries. Best of luck to the Spanish team! I will be supporting you strongly! Let's go!"

Ramos-Vinolas joins

The 35-year-old Ramos-Vinolas, currently ranked 88th, has been called by captain David Ferrer, who won the Davis Cup as a player on three occasions with Spain, lifting the trophy in 2008, 2009 and 2011, as well as a runners-up finish in 2012.

"Ramos was already called up for last year's Final eight in Malaga. This year he has been a finalist in Gstaad and a semi-finalist in Cordoba, as well as reaching the quarter-finals in Rio de Janeiro and the ATP Challenger in Parma," the country's tennis federation (RFET) said in a statement.

"In Davis Cup, he has played five Davis Cup ties with a record of six wins and only two defeats."

Sixteen teams will compete in the group stage from Sept. 12-17 across Bologna, Manchester, Valencia and Split. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knock-out stage from Nov. 21-26 in Malaga.

Spain will play Serbia, the Czech Republic and South Korea in Group C in Valencia.

SOURCE:Reuters
