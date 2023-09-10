US President Joe Biden hailed closer relations with Vietnam as he met the communist state's top officials in a visit aimed at countering China's growing influence.

"A warm welcome President Joe Biden!" the US Embassy in Hanoi said on Facebook on Sunday. "His arrival in Vietnam on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the US.

"This can be the beginning of even a greater era of cooperation," Biden said as he met Nguyen Phu Trong, the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party and the country's paramount leader.

Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership represents our commitment to strengthening the US - Vietnam partnership in trade, development, education, health care, energy, and more."

Expand people-to-people ties