An Israeli delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia to attend a UN conference on world heritage sites, in the first public visit by government officials to the kingdom, an Israeli official said.

The delegation is led by the head of Israel's Antiquities Authority, Eli Escusido, and includes diplomats, the official said. It is not a bilateral visit, and it was unclear whether they would meet with Saudi officials.

The official was not authorised to discuss the matter with media and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official noted that Israel took part in a video game competition in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Saudi conditions for normalisation

The visit comes as Washington is pushing to broker normalisation of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which are believed to have quietly cultivated ties in recent years over their shared suspicion of Iran.

A formal agreement would be a historic step toward integrating Israel into the wider region, but it faces major challenges.