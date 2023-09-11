Novak Djokovic won the 2023 US Open men's singles title by beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(7-5), 6-3 in the final.

The Serbian legend, on Sunday, bagged his fourth US Open singles title at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York after wins in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

Djokovic started the match fast after he gave only two points to his Russian opponent in the first three games.

After winning the second set with a tiebreak, he then managed to clinch all three sets in a row by winning the third.

