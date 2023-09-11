A coalition of armed groups, who are signatories to a major peace agreement in northern Mali, said on Sunday they were preparing to defend themselves against the ruling junta, accusing it of violating mutual security commitments.

The Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development (CSP) coalition urged civilians to move away from military facilities in what appeared to be a prelude to conflict.

The governorate of the eastern Gao region on Sunday said it had installed a 30-day overnight curfew between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am with only security vehicles exempted.

The armed groups' statement followed a suicide attack Friday on a military base in northern Mali, which itself came a day after deadly strikes on an army camp and a passenger boat by suspected militants killed 64 people.

The region — the cradle of a militant insurgency that has swept into three Sahel nations — has seen a resurgence of tension in recent weeks, triggered in part by the pullout of UN peacekeeping troops from Mali.

Plane downed

The Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) — a coalition of Tuareg independence and Arab nationalist groups which is one of the parties to the strategic Framework — said late Saturday it had shot down an army plane in the Gao region after they came under attack.

If confirmed, it would be the first time in many years that this has happened. The army referred to an "incident" without giving further details.

The head of the airforce, General Alou Boi Diarra, said on state television that an aircraft had experienced "some technical problems" that had forced the crew to bail out and the plane had crashed.

The crew had been recovered safely, he added. He did not specify what mission the plane was carrying out.