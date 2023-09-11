The UN maritime court will hear a landmark case brought by a group of small island states seeking protection of the world's oceans from a catastrophic climate crisis.

The nine island states have turned to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea to determine if carbon dioxide emissions absorbed by the oceans can be considered pollution, and if so, what obligations countries have to prevent it.

Ocean ecosystems create half the oxygen humans breathe and limit global warming by absorbing much of the carbon dioxide emitted by human activities.

But increasing emissions can warm and acidify seawaters, harming marine life.

The countries have pointed to the international treaty UNCLOS that binds countries to prevent pollution of the oceans.

The UN treaty defines pollution as the introduction by humans of "substances or energy into the marine environment" that leads to harm to marine life.

But it does not spell out carbon emissions as a specific pollutant, and the plaintiffs argue these emissions qualify.

"Entire marine and coastal ecosystems are dying in waters that are becoming warmer and more acidic. The science is clear and undisputed: these impacts are the result of climate change brought on by greenhouse gas emissions," said Tuvalu's Prime Minister Kausea Natano.

"We come here seeking urgent help, in the strong belief that international law is an essential mechanism for correcting the manifest injustice that our people are suffering as a result of climate change."

Marine heatwave

The push for climate justice won a big boost when the UN General Assembly in March adopted a resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to lay out nations' obligations on protecting Earth's climate and the legal consequences they face if they fail to do so.