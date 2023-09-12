The US-Mexico border is the world's deadliest land migration route, according to the UN migration agency, with hundreds losing their lives attempting to make perilous desert crossings.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Tuesday published data that documented 686 deaths and disappearances among irregular migrants on the frontier last year, but the actual figure is likely higher due to missing data, including from the Texas border county coroner's offices and the Mexican search and rescue agency.

In a landscape of sweeping desert, canyons and cactus-studded hills, asylum seekers fall prey to heat stroke in summer and hypothermia in winter, US border officials have said. Some bodies are never found.

Paul Dillon, spokesperson for IOM, said that the figures recorded "represent the lowest estimates available."

"The alarming figures are a stark reminder of the need for decisive action to create regular legal migration pathways," he told reporters in Geneva.

IOM said that nearly half of the deaths recorded last year were linked to the crossing of the Sonoran and Chihuahuan Deserts.

Darien Gap's harsh realities conceal true toll