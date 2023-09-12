Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Western efforts to "restrain" China's ascent as a global power were doomed to fail as he hailed Moscow's "amazing" relations with Beijing.

Speaking at an economic forum, held on Tuesday, in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok to which Beijing sent a large delegation, Putin said cooperation between Russia and China in the areas of security and defence was also booming.

"Today the West is trying to restrain the development of China because it sees that China, under the leadership of our friend (President Xi Jinping)..., is developing by leaps and bounds. This leaves them shocked," Putin said.

"They are doing everything to slow down the development of China but this will not be possible, they are too late. That's it, the train has left," he added.

'Mutually beneficial cooperation'

Moscow has focused increasingly on boosting trade, energy, military and other ties with China after its decision to launch a full-scale attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, plunged its relations with the West into a deep crisis.

China has declined to blame Moscow for the war and has condemned sweeping Western sanctions imposed on Russia while at the same time profiting by securing discounts for oil and gas that Russia can no longer sell to Europe.