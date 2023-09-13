Morocco’s king showed solidarity with his suffering nation as it counts the dead from a powerful earthquake, visiting some of the injured at a hospital not far from the epicentre and rolling up a sleeve to donate his royal blood.

King Mohammed VI inspected the hospital bearing his name in the city of Marrakesh, where he inquired about the recovery services and care being provided for those injured in the Friday night temblor and the conditions of survivors, the official MAP news agency said.

A video shows the king — whose public appearances are normally limited to special occasions — at the bedside of several patients, bending over a young boy to bestow a kiss on his head and at the side of an older man.

In a surprising gesture, the bespectacled monarch was seen seated in a chair, coat off, suspenders showing, and shirt-sleeve rolled up, with his arm at the ready to donate blood.

Blood donations have become a national gesture of solidarity, with Moroccans lining up in Marrakesh and other cities to donate blood for the injured.