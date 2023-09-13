WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bosnia arrests five ex-Serb soldiers for 'roles' in Srebrenica genocide
Apartments and property belonging to the accused were searched in cities across the country by members of the Investigation and Protection Agency.
Bosnia arrests five ex-Serb soldiers for 'roles' in Srebrenica genocide
In a statement, SIPA said that the operation was carried out on the instructions of the Prosecutor's Office. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 13, 2023

Bosnian police have arrested five former Serb troops suspected of participating in the 1995 genocide in Srebrenica.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday after an operation carried out in cities across the country by the members of the Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA).

In a statement, SIPA said that the operation was carried out on the instructions of the Prosecutor's Office and that apartments and property belonging to the former Serb soldiers were searched in the cities of Bileca, Sekovic, Han Pijesak, Vlasenica and Zvornik.

More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed when Bosnian Serb forces attacked the eastern town of Srebrenica in July 1995, despite the presence of Dutch peacekeeping troops.

RelatedDozens more genocide victims laid to rest on Srebrenica anniversary

Srebrenica genocide

The Serb forces were trying to wrest territory from Bosnian Muslims and Croats to form a state.

The UN Security Council had declared Srebrenica a "safe area" in the spring of 1993. However, troops led by General Ratko Mladic, who was later found guilty of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, overran the UN zone.

Recommended

Dutch troops failed to act as Serb forces occupied the area, killing some 2,000 men and boys on July 11 alone.

Around 15,000 residents of Srebrenica fled to the surrounding mountains, but Serb troops hunted down and killed 6,000 more people.

The bodies of victims have been found in 570 places across the country.

In 2007, the International Court of Justice in The Hague ruled that genocide had been committed in Srebrenica.

On June 8, 2021, UN tribunal judges upheld in a second-instance trial a verdict sentencing Mladic to life in prison for the genocide, persecution, crimes against humanity, extermination and other war crimes in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

RelatedThousands march in Bosnia to mark Srebrenica genocide amid fresh tensions
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington