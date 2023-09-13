Bosnian police have arrested five former Serb troops suspected of participating in the 1995 genocide in Srebrenica.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday after an operation carried out in cities across the country by the members of the Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA).

In a statement, SIPA said that the operation was carried out on the instructions of the Prosecutor's Office and that apartments and property belonging to the former Serb soldiers were searched in the cities of Bileca, Sekovic, Han Pijesak, Vlasenica and Zvornik.

More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed when Bosnian Serb forces attacked the eastern town of Srebrenica in July 1995, despite the presence of Dutch peacekeeping troops.

Srebrenica genocide

The Serb forces were trying to wrest territory from Bosnian Muslims and Croats to form a state.

The UN Security Council had declared Srebrenica a "safe area" in the spring of 1993. However, troops led by General Ratko Mladic, who was later found guilty of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, overran the UN zone.