The lawyers of US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, have filed a lawsuit against an aide in the White House of former president Donald Trump over the aide's alleged role in publication of embarrassing emails and images.

The lawsuit filed on Wednesday accuses Garrett Ziegler, a former aide to Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro, of violating California's computer fraud and data access laws, and demands a jury trial. The 14-page complaint was filed in a California federal court.

Ziegler and other unnamed defendants are accused of obtaining "tens of thousands of emails, thousands of photos, and dozens of videos and recordings" belonging to the president's son and spreading them online.

The suit accuses the former Trump aide of "accessing, tampering with, manipulating, altering, copying and damaging computer data that they do not own." A computer fraud sentence can carry prison time or a fine in California.

Data that has been accessed and copied includes Hunter Biden's credit card details, financial and bank records, and "information of the type contained in a file of a consumer reporting agency," the suit says.

At least some of the data "originally was stored on the plaintiff’s iPhone and backed-up to plaintiff’s iCloud storage," and accessed by "circumventing technical or code-based barriers that were specifically designed and intended to prevent such access."

The lawsuit, which was reported first by ABC News, also seeks an injunction preventing Ziegler from continuing to access or tamper with Biden's data.