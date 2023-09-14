WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia invites Houthis, Omanis to Riyadh for Yemen truce talks
It's the first official visit by Houthi officials to the country since the war broke out in Yemen in 2014, after the Iran-aligned group ousted a Saudi-backed government in Sanaa.
Saudi Arabia invites Houthis, Omanis to Riyadh for Yemen truce talks
Saudi Arabia and Houthi rebels have been negotiating a new and potentially permanent ceasefire in recent months in Sanaa.  / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 14, 2023

Saudi Arabia has invited Yemen's Houthi delegation to Riyadh to continue ceasefire talks, the state news agency SPA reported.

The country wanted to resume its and Oman's efforts to "reach a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen and a sustainable political solution acceptable to all Yemeni parties," SPA added in a statement early on Friday.

The Houthi Al-Masirah TV reported earlier on Thursday that a delegation left Sanaa and was on its way to Riyadh to continue the negotiations.

Houthi officials will travel to Riyadh with the Omani mediators, who landed in Sanaa on Thursday, two people involved in the talks said earlier.

The trip will be the first official visit by Houthi officials to the country since the war broke out in Yemen in 2014 after the Iran-aligned group ousted a Saudi-backed government in Sanaa.

The first round of the Oman-mediated consultations between Riyadh and Sanaa, which are running in parallel to UN peace efforts, was held in April when Saudi envoys visited Sanaa.

The group has been fighting against a Saudi-led military alliance since 2015 in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and left 80 percent of Yemen's population dependent on humanitarian aid.

Recommended
RelatedSaudis free Houthis as Omani mediators in Yemen try to broker new truce

Reopening of Houthi-controlled ports, airport

Sources speaking on condition of anonymity told Reuters news agency that the Saudi-Houthi talks are focused on a full reopening of Houthi-controlled ports and Sanaa airport, payment of wages for public servants from oil revenues, rebuilding efforts, and a timeline for foreign forces to quit Yemen.

Oman, which borders Yemen, has been trying for years to bridge differences between the warring parties, and more broadly between Iran and Saudi Arabia and the United States.

The peace initiatives have gained momentum since Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to re-establish ties in a deal brokered by China.

A permanent ceasefire in Yemen would mark a milestone in stabilising the Middle East.

RelatedYemen's warring sides begin prisoner swap of nearly 900 detainees: ICRC
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'