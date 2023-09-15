It is fashionable to lambast the Oslo process and to point out its shortcomings, particularly with the collapse of the two-state solution and the entrenchment of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian Occupied Territories.

Many people have argued that this failure was inevitable and that Israel never negotiated in good faith, and never considered the possibility of a Palestinian State, which was the promise held out by the Oslo process.

The Oslo Process was sold to the Palestinians and the world as a process that would lead to a two-state solution and allow the gradual rise of an independent Palestinian State.

As someone who was involved in the negotiations, as head of the Legal Committee negotiating the basic document labeled Interim Agreement between Israel and the PLO signed in 1994, I can testify that there was indeed excitement all around. The process broke many taboos and it seemed to hold so much promise for a mutually acceptable negotiated outcome.

Yet even at that time, I could sense, and I said that the process could easily go in one of two ways: It could lead to an independent Palestinian state in the areas occupied in 1967, or it could lead to a permanent fortified occupation, this time with Palestinian consent and collaboration. Sadly, it led to the latter possibility.

To be sure Oslo was only an “Interim Agreement”. It was deliberately crafted as an ongoing process with gradual, carefully monitored steps expanding the scope, geographic reach and powers of the Palestinian National Authority as it took on more and more territory and responsibilities.

This process was intended to lead eventually to a permanent peace agreement to be negotiated starting within the first two years, and concluded no later than 5 years after the signing of the Cairo Agreement in 1994.

The assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin led to the election and rise of Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Likud Party who never really accepted the Oslo process to begin with.

Yet the seeds for the failure of the process were already laid from the very beginning, and perhaps, the whole process was a grand deception as Israel never truly intended to allow the creation of a Palestinian state in the first place.

Structurally, there were three main reasons why the Oslo Process failed, and perhaps was intended to fail all along.

The missing points

The process deliberately left the five most controversial and difficult issues to be negotiated later, as part of the permanent status negotiations including the status of Jerusalem, the question of refugees, settlements, borders, and security arrangements.

Yet the Oslo Agreement never even hinted at what would happen if no agreement was reached on one or more of these crucial issues.