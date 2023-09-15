North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed admiration for Russia's aviation technology undergoing rapid development, outpacing the outside potential threats, during his visit to a Russian fighter jet factory, state media KCNA reported.

On Friday Kim inspected the Russian fighter jet factory, which is under Western sanctions, as part of a visit Washington and its allies fear could strengthen Russia's military in Ukraine and bolster Pyongyang's missile programme.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and deepening cooperation when they met on Wednesday, KCNA said early on Saturday.

Kim met test pilots at the fighter jet fuselage assembly shop and got on an Su-57 to hear a detailed explanation of the technical specifications and flight performance of the fifth-generation fighter jet.

He climbed onto an airliner produced by the plant to learn about its performance and watched the test flight of an Su-35 fighter jet.

Kim expected to visit Russian naval base