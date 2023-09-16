WORLD
European Commission president to visit Lampedusa amid migrant crisis
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for a naval blockade of North Africa while tensions increase on the island.
About 7,000 migrants arrived on Lampedusa from Tunisia this week, and the Red Cross said that 3,800 remained on the island on Friday. / Photo: Reuters
September 16, 2023

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to travel to the Italian island of Lampedusa, which was overwhelmed with thousands of migrant arrivals this week, at the invitation of Italy’s premier, who is calling for a naval blockade of North Africa.

Von der Leyen’s spokesman, Eric Mamer, confirmed on Saturday that she would make the trip at the invitation of Italian Premier GiorgiaMeloni.

Tensions on the small island were rising on Saturday as both residents and migrants chafed at the long wait times to transfer people from the crowded reception centre to the Italian mainland.

About 7,000 migrants arrived on Lampedusa from Tunisia this week, and the Red Cross said that 3,800 remained on the island on Friday. Media reports indicated that it was down to about 2,000 on Saturday.

Residents gathered in the center of town on Saturday to protest plans to put up a tent city on Lampedusa, and demanded a meeting with a Sicilian regional law enforcement official. A representative told the official that islanders have run out of patience after three decades of coping with arrivals.

'Extraordinary measures'

Meloni on Friday vowed “extraordinary measures” to deal with an influx of migrants, calling anew for a naval blockade of North Africa and saying that Europe needs a “paradigm” change to deal with issues pushing migration, including conflict, instability, soaring grain prices and climate crises.

“Obviously, Italy and Europe can't welcome this massive influx of people, especially when these migrant flows are being managed by unscrupulous traffickers,” she said.

Most of the migrants arrived from Tunisia, despite an EU accord with the North African country to stem smuggling operations in exchange for economic aid.

