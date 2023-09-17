A group of demonstrators have gathered in front of the French Embassy in Vienna to voice opposition in a display of solidarity against a recent ban on abayas [long dresses] in French schools.

Organised as a peaceful protest, participants donned long dresses and brandished banners emblazoned with slogans such as "Abaya is our right and identity", "Do not judge women by their clothing," and "My clothes, my choice."

The protest aimed to express strong disagreement with the decision in France that prohibits the wearing of abayas in educational institutions.

The ban, perceived by many as an infringement on personal freedoms, has sparked outrage within and beyond France's borders.

One of the prominent voices at the demonstration was Baraa Bolat, who has garnered a substantial following through social media activism.

"In my view, and I believe many others share a similar perspective, this decision is degrading to individuals. Such a thing should not happen," Bolat told Anadolu Agency.

"Women should have the autonomy to decide how they want to dress. Much like me and countless others here, women should be able to choose whether to wear an abaya or a short skirt. This decision should rest with women themselves."

Bolat said the demonstration is to draw attention to the rarely discussed issue and underscored the protesters’ opposition to the ban's implementation in France.

"We do not want this ban to spread or be implemented in Austria or other countries. This is an infringement on human rights. Governments should not dictate how people should dress. This is precisely why we have gathered here, raising our voices to proclaim, 'My abaya, my choice,'" she said.