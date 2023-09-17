CLIMATE
France issues orange alert as severe storms, rainfall threaten residents
Out of France's 96 regions, the meteorological agency has urged residents in 33 regions to exercise caution and avoid venturing outdoors.
On Saturday, the southern Herault region saw major flooding, while the outskirts of Paris are grappling with intense storms. / Photo: Reuters
September 17, 2023

France's meteorological agency has issued an "orange alert" in 33 regions as the country braces for severe storms and heavy rainfall.

The alert issued on Sunday, one level below the highest danger level, comes in response to the imminent risk of flooding and turbulent weather conditions that have already started wreaking havoc in parts of the nation.

Out of France's 96 regions, 33 have been singled out as particularly susceptible to the expected downpours and storms.

On Saturday, the southern Herault region saw major flooding, while the outskirts of Paris are grappling with intense storms.

The agency has urged residents in these 33 regions to exercise caution and avoid venturing outdoors.

SOURCE:AA
