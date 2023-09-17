France's meteorological agency has issued an "orange alert" in 33 regions as the country braces for severe storms and heavy rainfall.

The alert issued on Sunday, one level below the highest danger level, comes in response to the imminent risk of flooding and turbulent weather conditions that have already started wreaking havoc in parts of the nation.

Out of France's 96 regions, 33 have been singled out as particularly susceptible to the expected downpours and storms.

On Saturday, the southern Herault region saw major flooding, while the outskirts of Paris are grappling with intense storms.