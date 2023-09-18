Monday, September 18, 2023

1817 GMT —

Kiev has said its forces had broken through Russia's defensive lines near the war-battered town of Bakhmut, one of the key axes of a slow-moving but high-stakes Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The claim comes after Ukrainian forces announced last week they had wrested back control of two villages south of the industrial hub, cementing the battle for Bakhmut as the longest and likely bloodiest of the invasion.

"Fierce fighting continues in the area of Bakhmut. As a result of the successful actions of our troops, the enemy's defence line was broken," Ukraine's ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said.

Kiev launched its bid to wrest back territory controlled by Moscow in June, after stockpiling Western-supplied weapons and recruiting assault battalions.

Ukraine's counteroffensive efforts have focused on both Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, as well as several points along the frontline in the south, towards Russia-annexed Crimea.

The defence ministry said earlier it had recaptured a total of seven square kilometres last week near Bakhmut and also along the southern front.

1804 GMT — Ukraine says filed lawsuit against EU neighbours over grain import ban

Ukraine has said it had filed lawsuits at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) against its three EU neighbours - Poland, Slovakia and Hungary - over their bans on Ukrainian grain imports.

The Central European countries went against a decision by the European Commission last week to end the import ban, with Kiev warning of legal action.

The import bans have led to an awkward diplomatic spat with Poland, Kiev's staunchest ally against Russia.

"It is crucially important for us to prove that individual member states cannot ban imports of Ukrainian goods," Ukraine's economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in a statement.

"That is why we are filing lawsuits against them."

"At the same time, we hope that these countries will lift their restrictions and we will not have to settle the matter in courts for a long time," Svyrydenko added.

She said Ukrainian exporters "continue to suffer significant losses" over the bans.

The import ban is particularly sensitive in Poland, where elections take place next month.

1804 GMT — Germany unveils new Ukraine package before key talks

Germany will give another $428M of weapons and aid to Ukraine as it fights back against Russia, Berlin has said, ahead of key talks among Kiev's allies.

"We are supplying additional ammunition," Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told top German tabloid Bild, a day before the talks at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

"Ammunition is what Ukraine needs most in its defensive struggle against the brutal war of aggression.

Tuesday's talks will be the latest to be held by Kiev's allies in Ramstein to coordinate support and will bring together representatives from more than 50 countries including the United States.

1751 GMT — Russia's war in Ukraine overshadows NATO's 2023 northern Baltic Sea drill

Russia's war in Ukraine has injected a dose of grim realism into an annual NATO naval drill in the northern Baltic Sea as Western forces practice for the first time how to respond to any Russian strike on the region.

The two-week Northern Coasts exercise is unfolding in seas off Latvia and Estonia, NATO members that border Russia to the east and have felt more exposed to threats from their former Soviet master since Russian offensive against Ukraine last year.

The drills kicked off on Sept. 9 and involved some 30 ships and over 3,000 personnel from all NATO countries in the Baltic region plus Sweden and non-Baltic allies the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium and France.

1718 GMT — Mexico president defends Russia participation in military parade

Ukraine's ambassador to Mexico, opposition politicians and critical media blasted the decision to allow a Russian unit to participate on Saturday, but Lopez Obrador said Mexico had allowed any country to join in.

"We have relations with all countries in the world and we invite everyone," Lopez Obrador said at a regular government press conference after noting that the presence of the Russian unit had sparked a "scandal."

1611 GMT — Swiss army suspends sale of old bunkers due to Russia-Ukraine war

The Swiss military has halted the sale of its ageing bunkers that dot the country as the war in Ukraine continues, the country's army chief HAS told local media.

"We have to take what we have," Thomas Sussli told newspapers owned by the Tamedia Group media company, adding that the military is in the process of assessing the country's bunker stock.

Among these facilities, Sussli said, are bunkers whose locations are known and are currently in use by the army, which aims to ensure that the country's military cannot be knocked out of action with just a few bombing raids.

1554 GMT — Moscow denounces EU travel restrictions on Russians as 'absurd’

Moscow has denounced EU restrictions imposed on Russian citizens entering the bloc, including a ban on bringing some personal items, as "absurd" and aimed at harming ordinary Russians.

The EU Commission published a clarification note in early September on procedures for Russians to enter the EU, banning entry of personal cars and saying items such as smart phones, laptops and cosmetic products were at risk of confiscation.

Moscow's foreign ministry said the rules "go beyond the point of absurdity" and were aimed at "causing harm specifically to ordinary Russians and at making it impossible for Russian citizens to enter the European Union".

It accused the bloc of trying to build a new Iron Curtain and warned Russians to weigh the "risks" before travelling there.

1415 GMT — Russia starts military exercises of its Northern Fleet

Russia has started military exercises in its Northern Fleet, engaging up to 1,800 personnel and 80 units of combat and special military equipment.

"Up to 1,800 people, about 80 units of combat and special equipment, up to 10 aircraft, 15 ships, submarines and support vessels of the Northern Fleet are expected to participate," the naval force said in a statement.

The exercises, supervised by fleet commander Adm. Alexander Moiseev, are being conducted in the Barents, Kara and East Siberian seas.

They will assess the level of training of the command and staff of the fleet's Arctic Expeditionary Group in solving tasks to ensure Russia's security amid the threat of aggression and warfare.

1301 GMT — Russia destroys Ukrainian storage of depleted uranium shells

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that it carried out strikes on warehouses where Ukrainian troops store depleted uranium shells and UK-made long-range StormShadow missiles.

"Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike with high-precision long-range air-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles at the storage sites of StormShadow cruise missiles and depleted uranium ammunition," the ministry said in a statement.

Also, centres of warfare intelligence and training of sabotage groups were struck, it added.

Britain was the first to start deliveries of depleted uranium shells and long-range StormShadow missiles to Ukraine in March 2023.

The Pentagon announced on Sept. 6 that it would send depleted uranium ammunition and cluster bombs to Ukraine.

1206 GMT — Moscow fires cruise missiles in sea drills between Russia and Alaska

Russia fired cruise missiles at mock targets in the seas, separating it from Alaska in what it said was an exercise to protect its northern shipping route in the Arctic.

The defence ministry said Vulcan, Granit and Onyx cruise missiles were fired over distances of hundreds of kilometres to strike targets simulating enemy ships in the Bering Sea.