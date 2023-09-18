Hungary is not sure it needs to approve Sweden's bid to join NATO, the parliament speaker has said, potentially signalling further delays to the process.

Hungary's approval has been stranded in parliament since July 2022.

"It is not sure we need to approve this bid," parliament speaker Laszlo Kover, a senior lawmaker of the ruling Fidesz party, told HirTV on Sunday.

His comments follow a letter Hungary's foreign minister wrote to his Swedish counterpart last week in which he again raised concerns over what he called "biased and unfair" accusations by some Swedish politicians against the Hungarian government.