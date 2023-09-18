Clothing that "hurts the feelings" of the nation could soon be outlawed in China, according to recent draft revisions to legislation, with their vagueness sparking concern over the broad scope for interpretation and enforcement.

The proposed law states that both speech and clothing deemed "harmful to the spirit of the Chinese people" or that "hurts the feelings" of the nation will result in fines or even jail time.

But it stops short of defining specifically which types of clothing stand to be banned by the new rules.

"Determining who has the authority to decide and how to make judgements may require more time, and we need the establishment of mature judgement criteria before advancing such proposals," a 23-year-old Beijinger surnamed He said.

She worried that the offences the law targets are "not as clear as crimes like robbery, where right and wrong are definitive".

Several legal scholars in China objected on similar grounds to the revisions, which were released earlier this month for public consultation.

The consultation period ends on September 30.