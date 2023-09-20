Muslim leaders addressing the United Nations have berated the West over burnings of the Quran, denouncing the acts protected as free speech as discriminatory.

Sweden has seen a series of burnings of the Islamic holy book, with the government voicing condemnation but saying it cannot stop acts protected under laws on free expression.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – who has put pressure for months on Sweden over its welcome to Kurdish terrorists – said on Tuesday that Western countries were seeing "a plague" of racism, including Islamophobia.

"It has reached intolerable levels," he told the UN General Assembly.

"Unfortunately, populist politicians in many countries continue to play with fire by encouraging such dangerous trends," he said.

"The mentality that encourages the hideous attacks against the holy Quran in Europe, by allowing them under the guise of freedom of expression, is essentially darkening [Europe's] own future through its own hands."

Protests in Sweden that have involved Quran burnings have been organised by refugee Salwan Momika, sparking outrage in the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa, including his native Iraq.

Erdogan in July said he would lift a blockade on Sweden's bid to join NATO, but the Turkish parliament has not yet ratified the country's membership.