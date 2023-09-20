WORLD
'Every day we get closer' to normalisation with Israel — Saudi crown prince
Historic normalisation of ties with Israel is getting "closer," says Saudi Arabia's de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman in a rare interview to Fox News and also warns Riyadh will seek a nuclear bomb if Iran gets one first.
"For us, the Palestinian issue is very important. We need to solve that part," says the crown prince.  / Photo: Reuters
September 20, 2023

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said in a US television interview that his country is moving steadily closer to normalising relations with Israel and also warned that if Iran gets a nuclear weapon, "we have to get one."

"Every day we get closer," the crown prince told Fox News, according to excerpts of an interview to be shown later on Wednesday, when asked to characterise talks aimed at Israel and Saudi Arabia reaching a landmark agreement to open diplomatic relations.

The conservative US network's interview with the crown prince, widely known as MBS, comes as President Joe Biden's administration presses ahead with an effort to broker historic ties between the two regional powerhouses, Washington's top Middle East allies.

The normalisation talks are the centrepiece of complex negotiations that also include discussions of US security guarantees and civilian nuclear help that Riyadh has sought, as well as possible Israeli concessions to Palestine.

"For us, the Palestinian issue is very important. We need to solve that part," MBS said when asked what it would take to get a normalisation agreement.

"And we have good negotiations continue until now."

"We got to see where we go. We hope that will reach a place, that it will ease the life of the Palestinians, get Israel as a player in the Middle East," he said, speaking in English.

Iran with nuclear bomb

MBS also voiced concern about the possibility of Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon. Israel is estimated to have a nuclear stockpile of dozens of warheads.

Tehran has denied seeking a nuclear bomb.

"That's a bad move," MBS said. "If you use it, you got to have a big fight with the rest of the world."

Asked what would happen if Iran did get a nuclear bomb, MBS said, "If they get one, we have to get one."

While US officials insist any breakthrough is far away, they privately tout the potential benefits of a regional mega-deal, including removing a possible flashpoint in the Arab-Israeli conflict, strengthening the bulwark against Iran and countering China's inroads in the Gulf.

Biden would also score a foreign policy win as he seeks re-election in November 2024.

The broadcast of the crown prince's comments followed a meeting between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday in which they pledged to work together toward Israeli-Saudi normalisation, which could reshape the geopolitics of the Middle East.

Both leaders also said Iran could not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

