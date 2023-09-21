Thursday, September 21, 2023

1818 GMT —Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy won a promise of "significant" new air defence weapons from the White House but he warned Kiev could lose the war with Russia if Republican lawmakers cut the flow of billions of dollars in US military aid.

Zelenskyy, wearing his trademark olive green military-style shirt on his second wartime visit to Washington, also failed to get the coveted long-range US missiles that Ukraine has been seeking in the effort to beat back President Vladimir Putin's forces.

A grim-faced Zelenskyy met Republican and Democratic leaders locked in a bitter spending battle that could spark a US government shutdown, with a $24 billion aid package for Ukraine at risk.

The hard-right faction dominating the Republican Party is increasingly adamant that the aid spigot should be turned off, with Congress having already approved $100 billion in aid to date, including $43 billion in weaponry.

More updates: 👇

1741 GMT — Biden to announce air defence, no ATACMS missiles for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will announce new air defence weapons for Ukraine during a visit by Zelenskyy but will not give Kiev long-range ATACMS missiles yet, the White House said.

"President Biden will announce a new package of military assistance today including significant air defence capabilities to help Ukraine," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a briefing.

1758 GMT — Polish president says PM was misinterpreted on Ukraine arms

Polish President Andrzej Duda claimed that the prime minister's comments on no longer arming Ukraine had been taken the wrong way, amid a mounting row between the two countries.

Poland has been one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters since Russia attacked in February 2022 and is one of Kiev's main weapons suppliers.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had said on Wednesday: "We are no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons."

On Thursday, Warsaw promised to fulfil existing arms supply deals with Ukraine.

1640 GMT — Russia's leverage on grain to decline, senior US official says

Russia's leverage over Ukraine's export of grain via the Black Sea will likely erode in weeks to come as more ships are able to leave Ukrainian ports and rising costs could prompt Moscow to reconsider its abandonment of the grain deal, a senior US State Department official said.

James O'Brien, head of the State Department Office of Sanctions Coordination, said leaders at the UN General Assembly this week discussed efforts to revive the deal, which Russia abandoned in July.

Western countries have accused Russia of using food as a weapon of war by quitting the Black Sea deal, which had helped bring down global food prices, and then carrying out repeated air strikes on Ukrainian ports and grain stores.

1548 GMT — NATO chief: US has to ensure Ukraine wins if it wants to deal with China

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York that his "main task" this week is to mobilize more support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

"If the United States is concerned about China and wants to pivot towards Asia, then you have to ensure that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin doesn’t win in Ukraine," Stoltenberg told the Council on Foreign Relations, an American think-tank.

The NATO chief argued that such a scenario means "the second biggest army in Europe (Ukraine) on our side."

1303 GMT — Zelenskyy arrives at US Capitol to meet sceptical Republicans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the US Capitol as Republican sceptics question whether Congress should approve a new round of aid for his country despite slow progress fighting the Russians.

Zelenskyy travelled to Washington after seeking to shore up international support at the United Nations on a crosstown blitz that includes meetings with US President Joe Biden and military leaders at the Pentagon and an address in the evening at the National Archives museum.

While Biden and most congressional leaders still support aid to Ukraine, and Biden's Democrats control the Senate, Zelenskyy will face a tougher crowd than his last visit.

"Is Zelenskiy elected to Congress? Is he our president? I don't have to commit anything," Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters. "I have questions for him. Where's the accountability on the money we've already spent? What is the plan for victory? I think that's what the American public wants to know."

1259 GMT — First Ukraine grain ship since Russian blockade reaches Istanbul

The first grain ship to sail from Ukraine since Russia reimposed its Black Sea blockade in July reached Istanbul, marine traffic monitors said.

Ukrainian officials said the Palau-flagged Resilient Africa vessel was carrying 3,000 tonnes of wheat when it left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday.

1251 GMT — Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of air attacks

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of airstrikes, with Moscow claiming the downing of 22 Ukrainian drones and authorities on the opposite side reporting destruction in the Lviv region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that 22 drones were shot down last night – 19 over the Black Sea and Crimea and one each in Kursk, Belgorod, and Oryol regions.

Meanwhile, in the Bryansk region, an emergency was declared in several settlements because of Ukraine's shelling.

1225 GMT — Kiev warns of 'difficult' winter as Russia hits Ukraine cities

Ukraine warned that difficult winter months lay ahead after a "massive" Russian missile barrage targeted civilian infrastructure, leaving several dead and wounded in towns across Ukraine.

The fresh attack came as Poland said it would honour pre-existing commitments of weapons supplies to Kiev, a day after saying it would no longer arm its neighbour in a mounting row between the two neighbours.

"Difficult months are ahead: Russia will attack energy and critically important facilities," said Oleksiy Kuleba, the deputy head of Kiev's presidential office. He added that Moscow had targeted "civilian infrastructure" across Ukraine.

Kiev said there were power cuts across the country - in almost 400 cities, towns and villages - as Russia targeted energy sites, but Ukraine added it was "too early" to tell if this was the start of a new Russian campaign against its energy sites.

1052 GMT — Zelenskyy seeks more air defence systems after Russian attack

Zelenskyy underlined his country's need for more air defence systems after Russia launched its biggest attack on Ukraine in weeks.