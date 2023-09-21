Venezuela has seized control of a prison from the hands of a powerful gang with international reach, in a major operation involving 11,000 members of its security forces.

The Tocoron prison had served as the Tren de Aragua gang's headquarters, where it had installed amenities such as a zoo, a pool and gambling rooms, according to an investigative journalist recently interviewed by the AFP news agency.

The prison was described as a "hotel" for the gang leaders, with a bank, baseball field, a restaurant and even a disco.

In a statement, the government congratulated law enforcement officers for regaining "total control" of the prison in the northern state of Aragua, adding the operation had "dismantled a centre of conspiracy and crime."

And in an official proclamation, President Nicolas Maduro praised "today's great success in the fight against criminal organisations."

After the government announced a complete evacuation of the jail, Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos told state broadcaster VTV that the inmates were being transferred to another facility.

An AFP team saw security officers carrying motorcycles, televisions, air conditioners and microwaves out of the jail.

'Hotel' for gang leaders