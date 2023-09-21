WORLD
Three die as South Africa navy personnel swept into sea off submarine deck
Senior officer among four rescued is in critical condition as country's south coast is hit by extremely rough seas, caused by a phenomenon known as “spring tide”.
The accident occured when an Air Force helicopter was attempting what's known a vertical replenishment.  Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 21, 2023

Three South African navy personnel died, and a senior officer was in critical condition after seven crew members of a submarine were swept off its deck by big sea waves as a helicopter attempted a "vertical transfer" of supplies, the Department of Defence has said.

The accident happened as an Air Force Lynx helicopter was attempting what's known as a “vertrep” - or vertical replenishment - of supplies to the SAS Manthatisi submarine on the ocean surface off the coast of Cape Town, the department said on Thursday.

The operation was immediately called off and a rescue effort was launched.

All seven submariners were recovered, but three were pronounced dead.

A crew member from the helicopter who was dispatched as a “surface swimmer” to assist in the rescue operation was also recovered and is in the hospital alongside the four surviving submariners.

The National Sea Rescue Institute and other emergency services were called in to help with the rescue, the Department of Defence said. There will be an inquiry into the failed operation and the resulting deaths, the department said.

The South African National Defense Force, which comprises all the armed forces, said a female officer with the rank of lieutenant commander was among the three who died.

Cape Town and other areas on South Africa's south coast have been hit by extremely rough seas since last weekend, caused by a phenomenon known as “spring tide.”

The weather service said that waves as high as 9.5 metres were recorded, with some damaging seaside buildings and sweeping cars through parking lots.

The South African Weather Service said that 50 percent of the country’s coastline was hit by the sea surges. Two people died, and at least seven were injured, it said.

