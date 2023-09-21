Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has said that relations with the United States can move forward if the Biden administration demonstrates it wants to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, and a first step should be easing sanctions.

He told a news conference on Wednesday that the Americans have reached out through several channels “saying they wish to have a dialogue, but we do believe that it must be accompanied by action.” “So talk alone is not going to do it,” Raisi said.

But action on sanctions can be “a solid foundation for continuing” discussions. The Iranian leader added: “We have not left the table of negotiations.”

Raisi reiterated that the American withdrawal from the 2015 agreement, aimed at reining in Iran’s nuclear program, trampled on US commitments, including on sanctions.

Then-President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of the accord in 2018, restoring crippling sanctions. Iran began breaking the terms a year later, including by enriching uranium to higher levels, and formal talks in Vienna to try to restart the deal collapsed in August 2022.

Frozen assets

UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said in an interview that the Iranian government’s removal of many cameras and electronic monitoring systems installed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) makes it impossible to give assurances about the country’s nuclear program.

The IAEA, which Grossi heads, reported earlier this month that Iran had slowed the pace of enriching uranium to nearly weapons-grade levels.

That was seen as a sign that Tehran was trying to ease tensions after years of strain with the United States, and one that took place as the rivals were negotiating a prisoner swap and the release of billions in frozen Iranian assets — which all took place Monday.