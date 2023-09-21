Lebanon’s security agencies have launched an investigation into a late night shooting outside the US embassy in Lebanon that caused no injuries.

US Embassy spokesperson Jake Nelson said on Thursday that “there were no injuries, and our facility is safe.” He added: “We are in close contact with host country law enforcement authorities.”

Shortly after the shooting on Wednesday night, the Lebanese army took measures near the embassy and later, security agencies started an investigation, including analysing security cameras in the area, a Lebanese official said on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

No one claimed responsibility for the small arms fire in the vicinity of the entrance of the heavily-fortified compound in Beirut’s northeastern suburb of Awkar. It was not immediately clear if the incident was a politically motivated attack.

No attack for a long time

This year marks the 40th anniversary of a deadly bombing attack on the US Embassy in Beirut on April 18, 1983, that killed 63 people, including at least 17 Americans. Top CIA officials were among those killed in the 1983 embassy attack in a Beirut coastal neighbourhood. The US blamed the militant group Hezbollah.